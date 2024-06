Картопляна запіканка Пармантьє: рецепт французької страви з морепродуктами

Fish pie AKA Parmentier de poisson Fish pie (4-6 portions) 600g Fish (diced) 50g Prawns ½ Fennel 1 Leek 1 Shallot 100g Button mushroom 40g Flour (plain) 100g Butter 400g Milk (whole) 150ml Cream (double 100g Peas (podded) 10g Dill (chopped) 1 Lemon (juice) Salt + pepper - 6 Potatoes 2 Egg (yolks) 75g Butter 75ml Milk (whole) Salt + pepper - Sweat the fennel, leek, and shallot in the butter until soft (5mins). Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for another 3 minutes. Add the flour and cook out the roux for 2/3mins. - Slowly add the milk and cream, simmer for 2 minutes. Add the fish, peas, dill and lemon juice. Bring to the boil and top with mash potatoes. - Grill under hot grill until potatoes are nicely coloured 3-5 minutes. #fish #pie #potato #pea #dill #fishpie #recipe