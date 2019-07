Определились соперница Свитолиной в четвертьфинале Уимблдона

.@karomuchova7 knocks out Karolina Pliskova, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 to advance to the quarterfinals in her @Wimbledon debut!



She earns her first Top 10 win to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal--> https://t.co/AfOqTBb4XB pic.twitter.com/7Y9Y76JYoT