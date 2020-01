Помпео переніс візит в Узбекистан

"We will continue to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable wherever we find their malign activity and we will make sure we have the resources to do so." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo слід автоматично реагувати the Tuesday attack on the U. S. Embassy in Baghdad by suspected Iranian-backed militants, telling Fox News that Tehran will always be held accountable for any "malign activity." https://fxn.ws/2SIdIL6