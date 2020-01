Украинка поборется за "Грэмми": что известно об уникальной девушке

Here is a snippet of a very poignant and beautiful piece "h.o.p.e." by Amy Beth Kirsten, for piano, toy piano, and voice (one performer). Amy wrote this piece for my "The Poetry of Places" album and chose the American Visionary Art Museum as her inspiration. Here is Amy's program note for the piece: "The American Visionary Art Museum (Baltimore) is a sacred place for me. Even though it’s a fantastically beautiful building, it’s not the architecture that draws me to the place, it’s the artwork inside, the stories of the lives of the untrained artists, and the memories that I’ve made there. My new work, "h.o.p.e.", was inspired by "The Big Hope Show", a 2015/16 exhibition that “champions the radiant and transformative power of hope. Over twenty-five visionary artists, among them many ‘super survivors’ of enormous personal traumas, exhibit soulful creations reflecting their personal transcendence, and, often, a heightened or newfound creativity and sense of humor.” For Your GRAMMY Consideration: "The Poetry of Places", Best Classical Compendium, Producer of the Year, Classical. Listen to the whole album here: http://nadiashpachenko.com/recordings-the-poetry-of-places Audio Recorded at Skywalker Sound, a Lucasfilm, Ltd. company, Marin County, CA Produced by 13X GRAMMY nominees Marina and Victor Ledin Audio Engineer: Barry Werger-Gottesman Mastering Engineer: Sean Royce Martin Art Director: JoAnn Nunes Video editing: Richard Garippo Jr. #grammys #newmusic #contemporaryclassicalmusic #contemporarymusic #piano #singingpianist #architecture #ThePoetryOfPlaces #Skywalker #SkywalkerSound #AVAM #referencerecordings #ForYourGrammyConsideration #FYC