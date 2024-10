Просто додайте цей копієчний засіб до шампуню, щоб ваше волосся відросло

Add Coffee to Shampoo for Hair Growth Dr. Janine discusses the incorporation of coffee into shampoo as a means to promote hair growth. In her analysis, she notes that androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is prevalent among both men and women, manifesting as male pattern baldness in men and top-of-head hair loss in women. Dr. Janine references scientific studies indicating that caffeine can contribute to hair growth. As a recommendation, she suggests blending one teaspoon of ground coffee with your shampoo during the hair-washing process, gently massaging it into the scalp to stimulate healthy hair growth. Follow for more natural health tips. #alopecia #hairloss #hairgrowth #wellness