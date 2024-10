Названа всього одна вправа для тіла, яка допопоже прожити довше

Friends don’t let friends skip leg day! Research suggests that increased lean muscle mass can promote longevity and improve your overall health, especially in older individuals. After age 35, on average we lose around 1 percent or more of muscle mass per year. Therefore, preserving muscle mass is something we should all be working on, especially as we age. What’s the single best exercise you can do to improve lean muscle mass and strength… and potentially live longer? Squats! Why? It works 3 of the largest muscle groups (gluteus maximus, quadriceps, hamstrings) in our bodies. Squats can be done with or without resistance (bodyweight is OK if you have hip, back, or knee problems). However, resistance is better for building and maintaining muscle. So if there’s one exercise you should try to do consistently, I would make it squats. Don’t skip leg days, and you might just live longer… or at least be healthier. If you cannot do squats, walking up a treadmill on 6 degree incline or more is also an excellent leg workout. Lastly, do you know what movie this quote is from? Leave your answer in the comments. #fitness #muscle #aging #longevity #legday #squats #gym