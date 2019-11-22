Меган Маркл нарвалась на жесткую критику из-за дешевой бижутерии (фото)

Меган Маркл вышла в люди в масс-маркет аксессуарах
Меган Маркл и принц Гарри вышли в свет и посетили центр для семей военнослужащих и ветеранов Broom Farm в Лондоне. Представители королевского двора поговорили с молодыми семьями об их проблемах. Не обошлось и без традиционного чаепития.
Интересно, что герцогиня Сассекская дополнила свой деловой образ несколькими недорогими украшениями из масс-маркета, а именно она появилась в подвесках бренда Suetables из Канады: кулоне Shirley Zodiac, стоимость которого не превышает 60 фунтов. Также на Меган было и ожерелье из золота низкой пробы Vanessa Coin Zodiac, которое стоит 122 фунта.
В сети разразились критикой в адрес Меган Маркл, мол, она выбрала слишком демократические бренды украшений, хотя она может позволить себе изделия люксового качества.
Также фанаты отметили важную деталь - все украшения герцогини были дополнены изображением знаков зодиака Девы и Тельца. Именно под этими созвездиями родился принц Гарри и малыш пары Арчи.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget