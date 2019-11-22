ru
Меган Маркл нарвалася на жорстку критику через дешеву біжутерію (фото)

STYLERЖиття    22.11.2019 - 18:34
Меган Маркл нарвалася на жорстку критику через дешеву біжутерію (фото)
Меган Маркл обрала недорогу марку прикрас (фото: instagram.com/meghan_markle)

Меган Маркл вийшла в люди у мас-маркет аксесуарах

Меган Маркл і принц Гаррі вийшли у світ і відвідали центр для сімей військовослужбовців і ветеранів Broom Farm в Лондоні. Представники королівського двору поговорили з молодими сім'ями про їх проблеми. Не обійшлося і без традиційного чаювання.

Цікаво, що герцогиня Сассекська доповнила свій діловий образ кількома недорогими прикрасами з мас-маркету, а саме вона з'явилася в підвісках бренду Suetables з Канади: кулоні Shirley Zodiac, вартість якого не перевищує 60 фунтів. Також на Меган було і намисто з золота низької проби Vanessa Coin Zodiac, яке коштує 122 фунта.

У мережі вибухнули критикою на адресу Меган Маркл, мовляв, вона вибрала дуже демократичні бренди прикрас, хоча може дозволити собі вироби люксової якості.

Також фанати відзначили важливу деталь - всі прикраси герцогині були доповнені зображенням знаків зодіаку Діви і Тельця. Саме під цими сузір'ями народився принц Гаррі і малюк пари Арчі.

Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of personnel service who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget

Допис, поширений The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Зайшов надто далеко: племінник Маркл зганьбив герцогиню (фото) Стає жертвою могутніх сил: принц Гаррі стурбований станом Меган Маркл
