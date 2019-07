США заявили об агрессии венесуэльского Су-30 в отношении их самолета

JUST RELEASED: #Venezuela SU-30 Flanker “aggressively shadowed” a U.S. EP-3 Aries II at an unsafe distance July 19, jeopardizing the crew & aircraft. The EP-3 was performing a multi-nationally recognized & approved mission in international airspace over #CaribbeanSea. This action demonstrates #Russia’s irresponsible military support to Maduro's illegitimate regime & underscores Maduro’s recklessness & irresponsible behavior, which undermines int’l rule of law & efforts to counter illicit trafficking. More video and images at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?q=Venezuela+SU-30+Flanker+Aggressively+Shadows+a+U.S.+EP-3+&view=grid U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet The Joint Staff U.S. Navy