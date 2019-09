В США разбился грузовой самолет, есть погибшие

UPDATE: Toledo Lucas County Port Authority confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Airport Highway and Mescher are reopening to traffic. Eber (between Airport and Garden) and Garden (between Airport and Crissey) will remain closed. Here is what we know so far: - A cargo plane crashed on top of two semis at Bubba's Auto and Deisel near Toledo Express airport. - The plane was traveling from Millington, Tennessee, according to the FAA. - Police say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. - There were two people on board the plane. They were both killed. - Eber (between Airport and Garden) and Garden (between Airport and Crissey) will remain closed. There is a media briefing included at the link: https://bit.ly/2lKSQ7v