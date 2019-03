Пакистан перехопив індійський підводний човен

Sequel to Indian Air Force intrusion into Pakistani air space, India continues to embark upon a series of provocative actions against Pakistan. Indian Navy has deviously deployed its submarines against Pakistan in line with Indian nefarious designs. However, Pakistan Navy detected and blocked Indian Navy Submarine from entering into Pakistani waters. The Submarine was detected and localized in Pakistan's maritime zone on 04 March 19. The submarine could have been easily of duty and destroyed had it not been Pakistan's policy to exercise restraint in the face of Indian aggression and to give peace a chance to prevail. However, the submarine is being kept under watch along with monitoring of other Indian Navy units. The detected submarine is one of the latest submarines of Indian Navy. It is the second incident of the sort that Pakistan Navy detected an Indian in Submarine Pakistani waters. Previously on 14 Nov 16, Pakistan Navy caught Indian Navy Submarine operating in Pakistani EEZ. The incident vividly reflects high vigilance and competence of Pakistan Navy. It also reflects the commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend geographical frontiers of the Motherland in sync with Pakistan Army and Air Force.