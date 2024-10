Цей простий теплий напій перед сном гарантує міцний сон

Drink This To Sleep Well Tonight Today’s Daily Detox practice is a to make a simple warm, cinnamon milk for better sleep at night :) You can have this 1h30 before going to sleep to fully calm the mind and body and unwind. Want a clear daily detox routine to follow? Click the link in my bio to unlock my SECRET detox calendar! @sabrinabawa Or practice yoga and detox with me on @ojasbysabrina Ingredients 1 cup oat milk or cow milk 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder 1/2 tsp ghee 1/2 tsp honey Directions 1. Pour the milk into a small saucepan over medium heat. Add cinnamon and ghee. 2. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. 3. Transfer to a mug, and let it cool down for 3-5 minutes. Add honey. — This is for informational purposes only, always check with your doctor before trying new herbal supplements, spices, or practices. #holisticliving #holisticwellness #holisticlifestyle #holisticlife #holistichealer #holisticlifecoach #holisticwellnesscoach #holisticlifestyecoach #sleepwell #sleepbetter #sleeptips #sleephelp