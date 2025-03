Цей блогер підкорив TikTok своєю незвичайною ранковою рутиною. Що в ній особливого?

Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am Sin lives late at night.. if you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early. 4:00am - 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity.. they are sleep. 8:00pm - 12:00am is the opposite. Just try 30 days.. send this to your partners. It’s time to do better.