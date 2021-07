Вертолет NASA совершил девятый полет на Марсе. Он стал самым длинным

#MarsHelicopter’s 9th flight, expected no earlier than #FourthOfJuly, is set to push it to its limits. https://t.co/oRw1Wgyi2c



The team is aiming for Ingenuity to:

Travel ~2,041 ft (625 meters)

Hit a speed of 5 m/s

Fly for ~167 seconds

Take color images of the trip pic.twitter.com/3y8YAQemwo