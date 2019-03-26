Такой ее еще не видели: Белла Хадид блистает на эксклюзивной цифровой обложке Vogue (видео)

22-летняя модель примерила образы из коллекций с Парижской недели моды
На днях американский Vogue представил свою первую цифровую обложку, украсила которую популярная модель Белла Хадид. На новой digital-cover Белла предстала в элегантном образе, вдохновленным легендарным фильмом "Забавная мордашка" 1957 года с участием Одри Хэпберн. Образ Беллы сохраняет главные коды образа культовой героини. На девушке надето роскошное красное платье Givenchy стоимостью $ 7185, широкополая шляпа со страусиными перьями Koché, а в ушах красуются серьги Panconesi Riviera за $ 528.
"На нашей эксклюзивной обложке Белла Хадид, которую вы никогда не видели. Шея, как у Мареллы Агнелли, с руками на бедрах в манере таких невероятно элегантных девушек из прошлого Vogue, как Лиза Фонсагривс и Санни Хартнетт, Хадид – это образ уравновешенности", – представили обложку на официальной странице журнала в Instagram.
Также для этого проекта была создана серия роликов, на которых Белла демонстрирует вещи из кутюрных коллекций, которые символизируют соединение традиций и современных технологий, стремление переосмыслить ценность вещей. "В конце концов, современные девушки хотят мудро инвестировать в необычные вещи" – главный посыл кампании. Видео были отсняты в последний день Paris Fashion Week. Так, на одном из них она одета в роскошный шелковый белый костюм от Карла Лагерфельда для Chanel.
"Надевайте его с обилием бижутерии или просто на голое тело. Просто наденьте его", – заигрывает легендарный глянец со своими читателями.
Младшая Хадид осталась в восторге от совместной работы, поделившись роликами и обложкой в своем Instagram-аккаунте и написав восторженный отзыв: "Это был один из самых волшебных дней в моей жизни. Будущее цифрового Vogue!.. Спасибо всем, кто участвовал в этом невероятном спектакле... Просто вау…"
"Нереально", "Восхитительно", "Самая знаковая обложка, которую я когда-либо видел", "Вау! Это просто удивительно! Это высокая мода", "Ты меня так вдохновляешь! Я вижу, как тяжело ты трудишься, ты моя мотивация, спасибо", – засыпали девушку комментариями поклонники.
