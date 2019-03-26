ru
Такой ее еще не видели: Белла Хадид блистает на эксклюзивной цифровой обложке Vogue (видео)

Lite » Мода 26.03.2019 - 11:27
Такой ее еще не видели: Белла Хадид блистает на эксклюзивной цифровой обложке Vogue (видео)
Белла Хадид (фото: instagram.com/bellahadid)
Ольга Турчаникова
Журналист LITE

22-летняя модель примерила образы из коллекций с Парижской недели моды

На днях американский Vogue представил свою первую цифровую обложку, украсила которую популярная модель Белла Хадид. На новой digital-cover Белла предстала в элегантном образе, вдохновленным легендарным фильмом "Забавная мордашка" 1957 года с участием Одри Хэпберн. Образ Беллы сохраняет главные коды образа культовой героини. На девушке надето роскошное красное платье Givenchy стоимостью $ 7185, широкополая шляпа со страусиными перьями Koché, а в ушах красуются серьги Panconesi Riviera за $ 528. 

"На нашей эксклюзивной обложке Белла Хадид, которую вы никогда не видели. Шея, как у Мареллы Агнелли, с руками на бедрах в манере таких невероятно элегантных девушек из прошлого Vogue, как Лиза Фонсагривс и Санни Хартнетт, Хадид – это образ уравновешенности", – представили обложку на официальной странице журнала в Instagram.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On our exclusive digital cover, here is @bellahadid as you’ve never seen her before. Neck out like Marella Agnelli, with hands on hips in the manner of such impossibly elegant past Vogue cover girls as Lisa Fonssagrives and Sunny Harnett, Hadid is the picture of poise. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Ladylike polish is feeling fresh and relevant now that fashion has returned to the idea of heritage and refocused on value and craftsmanship. Her strapless red dress, made of an adaptable technical crepe, was designed by @givenchyofficial’s Clare Waight Keller; the dream of a marabou hat by Christelle Kocher of @koche. Tap the link in our bio to see more. Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Earrings @marcopanconesi

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Видео: instagram.com/voguemagazine

Также для этого проекта была создана серия роликов, на которых Белла демонстрирует вещи из кутюрных коллекций, которые символизируют соединение традиций и современных технологий, стремление переосмыслить ценность вещей. "В конце концов, современные девушки хотят мудро инвестировать в необычные вещи" – главный посыл кампании. Видео были отсняты в последний день Paris Fashion Week. Так, на одном из них она одета в роскошный шелковый белый костюм от Карла Лагерфельда для Chanel.

"Надевайте его с обилием бижутерии или просто на голое тело. Просто наденьте его", – заигрывает легендарный глянец со своими читателями.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fall 2019 was a turning-point season, a moment to think hard about value and all the meanings therein. And nowhere more so than in Paris, where designers offered clothes of incalculable beauty, created by marrying old-world practices with future-minded aspirations. Modern girls, after all, want to invest wisely in extraordinary things.⁣ ⁣ And so, on that final day of fashion month, the thoroughly modern @bellahadid struck a few iconic supermodel poses for Vogue. Bonjour, Bella du jour!⁣ ⁣ Shown here, from Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen, a dress of silk taffeta constructed from a single piece of fabric micro-tucked through the bodice. A rose by another designer is not this. . .⁣Tap the link in bio to see more of Bella du Jour! ⁣ Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Видео: instagram.com/voguemagazine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bonjour, Bella du jour. @bellahadid celebrate the wonder and joy of great design from the Fall 2019 Paris collections, moving definitively past streetwear and normcore and Insta-cool (all genres which Bella has triumphantly conquered) to something utterly surprising and entirely spectacular. ⁣ ⁣ The pants are also boots. The top is a bodysuit. Everything is fully sequined. From Demna Gvasalia for @balenciaga, you will never feel more glistening, more secure, and more full-on.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in our bio to see more.⁣ ⁣ Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Видео: instagram.com/voguemagazine

Младшая Хадид осталась в восторге от совместной работы, поделившись роликами и обложкой в своем Instagram-аккаунте и написав восторженный отзыв: "Это был один из самых волшебных дней в моей жизни. Будущее цифрового Vogue!.. Спасибо всем, кто участвовал в этом невероятном спектакле... Просто вау…"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The last day of fashion month was the day of which Karl Lagerfeld’s final show for @chanelofficial was held at the Grand Palais, a morning of few dry eyes and many broken hearts—and on that day, @bellahadid struck a few iconic supermodel poses for Vogue in clothes of incalculable beauty from the Paris collections.⁣ ⁣ Here, in a time of tailoring, the perfect white suit in silk duchesse from Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. Wear it with heaps of costume jewelry or with only bare skin. Just wear it.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in our bio to watch the full video.⁣ ⁣ Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

"Нереально", "Восхитительно", "Самая знаковая обложка, которую я когда-либо видел", "Вау! Это просто удивительно! Это высокая мода", "Ты меня так вдохновляешь! Я вижу, как тяжело ты трудишься, ты моя мотивация, спасибо", – засыпали девушку комментариями поклонники. 

Напомним, ранее Джиджи Хадид разработала линию солнцезащитных очков в стиле большого города.

До этого Джиджи Хадид украсила обложку арабского Vogue

