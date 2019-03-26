Такою її ще не бачили: Белла Хадід блищить на ексклюзивній цифровій обкладинці Vogue (відео)

22-річна модель приміряла образи з колекцій з Паризького тижня моди
Днями американський Vogue представив свою першу цифрову обкладинку, прикрасила яку популярна модель Белла Хадід. На новій digital-cover Белла з'явилася в елегантному образі, натхненним легендарним фільмом "Забавна мордочка" 1957 року за участю Одрі Хепберн. Образ Белли зберігає головні коди образу культової героїні. На дівчині надіто розкішне червоне плаття Givenchy вартістю $ 7185, крислатий капелюх з страусиним пір'ям Koché, а у вухах красуються сережки Panconesi Riviera за $ 528.
"На нашій ексклюзивної обкладинці Белла Хадід, яку ви ніколи не бачили. Шия, як у Марелли Аньєллі, з руками на стегнах у манері таких неймовірно елегантних дівчат з минулого Vogue, як Ліза Фонсагривс і Санні Хартнетт, Хадід – це образ врівноваженості", – представили обкладинку на офіційній сторінці журналу в Instagram.
On our exclusive digital cover, here is @bellahadid as you've never seen her before. Neck out like Marella Agnelli, with hands on hips in the manner of such impossibly elegant past Vogue cover girls as Lisa Fonssagrives and Sunny Harnett, Hadid is the picture of poise. Ladylike polish is feeling fresh and relevant fashion now that has returned to the idea of heritage and refocused on value and craftsmanship. Her strapless red dress, made of an adaptable technical crepe, was designed by @givenchyofficial's Clare Waight Keller; the dream of a marabou hat by Christelle Kocher of @koche. Tap the link in our bio to see more. Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham DP @stuart_winecoff Producer @kelmcgee23 Set Design @andyhillmanstudio Hair @laurentphilippon Makeup @jenmyles Manicure @chloedesmarchelier Post @aandefilm Production @prodn_artandcommerce Earrings @marcopanconesi
Відео: instagram.com/voguemagazine
Також для цього проекту була створена серія роликів, на яких Белла демонструє речі з кутюрних колекцій, які символізують поєднання традицій і сучасних технологій, прагнення переосмислити цінність речей. "Зрештою, сучасні дівчата хочуть мудро інвестувати в незвичайні речі" – головний посил кампанії. Відео було відзнято в останній день Paris Fashion Week. Так, на одному з них вона вбрана в розкішний шовковий білий костюм від Карла Лагерфельда для Chanel.
"Надягайте його з великою кількістю біжутерії або просто на голе тіло. Просто надіньте його", – заграє легендарний глянець зі своїми читачами.
Fall 2019 was a turning-point season, a moment hard to think about value and all the meanings therein. And nowhere more so than in Paris, where designers offered clothes of incalculable beauty, created by marrying old-world practices with future-minded aspirations. Modern girls, after all, want to invest wisely in extraordinary things. And so, on that final day of fashion month, the thoroughly modern @bellahadid struck a few iconic supermodel poses for Vogue. Bonjour, Bella du jour! Shown here from Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen, a dress of silk taffeta constructed from a single piece of fabric micro-tucked through the bodice. A rose by another designer is not this. . .Tap the link in bio to see more of Bella du Jour! Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham DP @stuart_winecoff Producer @kelmcgee23 Set Design @andyhillmanstudio Hair @laurentphilippon Makeup @jenmyles Manicure @chloedesmarchelier Post @aandefilm Production @prodn_artandcommerce Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez
Відео: instagram.com/voguemagazine
Bonjour, Bella du jour. @bellahadid celebrate the wonder and joy of great design from the Fall 2019 Paris collections, moving definitively past streetwear and normcore and Insta-cool (all genres which Bella has triumphantly conquered) to something utterly surprising and entirely spectacular. The pants are also boots. The top is a bodysuit. Everything is fully sequined. From Demna Gvasalia for @balenciaga, you will never feel more glistening, more secure, and more full-on. Tap the link in our bio to see more. Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham DP @stuart_winecoff Producer @kelmcgee23 Set Design @andyhillmanstudio Hair @laurentphilippon Makeup @jenmyles Manicure @chloedesmarchelier Post @aandefilm Production @prodn_artandcommerce Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez
Відео: instagram.com/voguemagazine
Молодша Хадід залишилася в захваті від спільної роботи, поділившись роликами і обкладинкою в своєму Instagram-акаунті і написавши захоплений відгук: "Це був один із самих чарівних днів у моєму житті. Майбутнє цифрового Vogue!.. Спасибі всім, хто брав участь у цьому неймовірному виставі... Просто вау..."
The last day of fashion month was the day of which Karl Lagerfeld's final show for @chanelofficial was held at the Grand Palais, a morning of few dry eyes and many broken hearts—and on that day, @bellahadid struck a few iconic supermodel poses for in Vogue clothes of incalculable beauty from the Paris collections. Here, in a time of tailoring, the perfect white suit in silk duchesse from Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. Wear it with heaps of costume jewelry or with only bare skin. Just wear it. Tap the link in our bio to watch the video full. Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham DP @stuart_winecoff Producer @kelmcgee23 Set Design @andyhillmanstudio Hair @laurentphilippon Makeup @jenmyles Manicure @chloedesmarchelier Post @aandefilm Production @prodn_artandcommerce Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez
"Нереально", "Чудово", "Сама знакова обкладинка, яку я коли-небудь бачив", "Вау! Це просто дивно! Це висока мода", "Ти мене надихаєш! Я бачу, як важко ти працюєш, ти моя мотивація, спасибі", – засипали дівчину коментарями шанувальники.
Нагадаємо, раніше Джіджі Хадід розробила лінію сонцезахисних окулярів в стилі великого міста.
До цього Джіджі Хадід прикрасила обкладинку арабського Vogue.