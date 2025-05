Этот простой трюк спасет вас от переедания и лишнего веса: без жестких ограничений

The other day I posted a video about Natural End Points to food - and that when you have a big bag open you’re more likely to eat the whole bag because the Natural End Point is the end of the bag The solution? Put a portion of food into a bowl and that creates a new Natural End Point. Now a lot of people were like ‘yeah this would work’ but the other half of the comments said something like, “Nahh I’d still end up eating everything” So I wanted to create this video on the food scarcity mindset to explain another reason why you might overeat. (It’s also important to recognise that sometimes the behaviour of overeating without being able to stop falls into ED territory, so if you suspect you’re in that headspace - go chat with your doc)