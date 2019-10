В Україні з'явиться сервіс прокату електросамокатів Lime

It’s so comfortable to use e-scooter in a big city, @Lime is US startup and now is the biggest scooter sharing world company with valuation 2,4b$. In next round they rise another 500m$ for EU expansion and I exactly know this service will be in Ukraine next year #limescooter #scooter #paris

A post shared by Vitaliy Homutynnik (@vitaliy_homutynnik) on Oct 14, 2019 at 4:05am PDT