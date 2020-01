МЗС: близько сотні українських політв'язнів залишаються за ґратами у Росії

Dear friends! At this time of the year everybody is talking about the New Year’s resolutions, so are we. Let us share one story with you About 100 Ukrainian citizens who are illegally imprisoned in Russia are "celebrating" Christmas holidays in jail. AGAIN Some of the Ukrainian political prisoners had been released and returned back home to their families and friends, but they couldn’t see the loved ones for years and have “celebrated” many holiday seasons in prisons. Given that, our New Year’s resolution is to do everything we can to bring our people back home, and we DO need your support! Therefore we appeal to the international community to keep the pressure on Kremlin until the release of all political prisoners in and in the temporarily occupied territories. There is no place for political repressions in progressive and free societies. Together we will make it happen! #LetMyPeopleGo