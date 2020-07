Ломаченко у вересні проведе бій за звання абсолютного чемпіона

The Lightweight Supremacy ⁣ ⁣ The world of boxing can celebrate the incredible set of matches that are being put together in the lightweight division. This weight category is a classic one, some of the greatest fighters in history have come from this category. Roberto Duran , Pernell Whittaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar DeLaHoya, just to name a few ruled in the 135 pound class.⁣ ⁣ Vasily Lomachenko is the WBC Franchise champion and will be facing the IBF champion in the ultimate unification clash in September.⁣ ⁣ WBC champion Devin Haney will be making a voluntary defense against an opponent to be named in the the coming days which will be followed by the two mandatory defenses of his WBC title.⁣ ⁣ Multi-division World Champions Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna will meet in the ring during the month of august and Luke Campbell is to meet Ryan Garcia in a date to be determined.⁣ ⁣ This tournament in the light weight division will certainly provide tremendous excitement in the world. Stay tuned for more news.⁣ ⁣ #WBC #Boxing

