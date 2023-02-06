Греммі 2023: хто отримав найпрестижнішу музичну премію (список переможців)
В ніч на 6 лютого в Лос-Анджелесі у залі Crypto.com відбулася церемонія вручення премії Греммі 2023, де визначилися найкращі пісні, альбоми та виконавці року.
Ми зібрали повний список переможців найпрестижнішої музичної премії світу.
Альбом року
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry's House
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big
- Steppers Lizzo - Special
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Найкращий новий артист
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Переможець: Samara Joy
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Запис року
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Переможець: Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Пісня року
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Переможець: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Краще сольне поп-виконання
- Переможець: Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Найкращий альбом танцювальної/електронної музики
- Переможець: Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Найкращий реп-альбом
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Найкращий урбан-альбом
- Переможець: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
- Farruko - La 167
- Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
- Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Найкраще виконання дуетом або групою
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Переможець: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Найкращий кантрі альбом
- Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
- Maren Morris - Humble Quest
- Miranda Lambert - Palomino
- Переможець: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Найкраща R&B пісня
- Переможець: Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Найкращий вокальний поп-альбом
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Lizzo - Special
Продюсер року, не класичний
- Boi-1da
- Dahi
- Dan Auerbach
- Dernst "D’Mile" Emile II
- Переможець: Jack Antonoff
Сонграйтер року, не класичний
- Amy Allen
- Laura Veltz
- Nija Charles
- The-Dream
- Переможець: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Кращий музичний фільм
- Adele - Adele One Night Only
- Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Justin Bieber - Our World
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
- Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Переможець: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Найкраще музичне відео
- Adele - Easy on Me
- BTS - Yet to Come
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Переможець: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Найкращий комедійний альбом
- Переможець: Dave Chappelle - The Closer
- Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
- Louis C.K. - Sorry
- Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
- Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Найкращий альбом фольклору
- Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
- Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
- Judy Collins - Spellbound
- Переможець: Madison Cunningham - Revealer
- Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Найкращий сучасний інструментальний альбом
- Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
- Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
- Grant Geissman - Blooz
- Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
- Переможець: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Продюсер року, класичний
- Christoph Franke
- Elaine Martone
- James Ginsburg
- Jonathan Allen
- Переможець: Judith Sherman
Найкращий дизайн альбому, класичного
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
- Переможець: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
- Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
- Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Найкращий класичний альбом
- Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
- Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
- Переможець: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
- Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
- Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Найкраще хорове виконання
- Переможець: The Crossing - Born
- English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Найкращий оперний запис
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
- Переможець: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice
Найкраще оркестрове виконання
- Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
- Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
- Переможець: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
- Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It
Найкраще госпел виконання
- Doe - When I Pray
- Erica Campbell - Positive
- Переможець: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
- PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
- Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Найкращий альбом регіональної традиційної музики
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
- Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
- Переможець: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Найкращий сучасний блюзовий альбом
- Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
- Переможець: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
- Eric Gales - Crown
- North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
- Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Найкращий традиційний блюзовий альбом
- Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
- Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
- Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
- John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
- Переможець: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Найкращий блюграс альбом
- The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
- The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
- Переможець: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
- Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
- Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Найкраща кантрі пісня
- Переможець: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
- Luke Combs - Doin’ This
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
- Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
- Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Найкращий кантрі-дует
- Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
- Переможець: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go
Найкращий історичний альбом
- Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
- Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
- Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
- Переможець: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Найкраще оформлення альбому
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
- Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
- Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
- Переможець: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Найкраща упаковка коробкової або спеціальної обмеженої версії
- Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
- Danny Elfman - Big Mess
- Переможець: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
- They Might Be Giants - Book
- Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Найкраща упаковка запису
- Fann - Telos
- Soporus - Divers
- Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
- Переможець: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
- Underoath - Voyeurist
Найкращий латинська рок/альтернативний альбом
- Cimafunk - El Alimento
- Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
- Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
- Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
- Переможець: Rosalía - Motomami
Найкращий латинський поп альбом
- Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Fonseca - Viajante
- Переможець: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
- Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Найкращий регі альбом
- Переможець: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
- Koffee - Gifted
- Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
- Sean Paul - Scorcha
- Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Найкращий альтернативний альбом
- Arcade Fire - WE
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk - Fossora
- Переможець: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Найкращий рок-альбом
- The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
- Idles - Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
- Переможець: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
- Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Найкраща рок-пісня
- Переможець: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
- Turnstile - Blackout
- The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Найкраще метал виконання
- Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
- Muse - Kill or Be Killed
- Переможець: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
- Turnstile - Blackout
Найкраще вокальне рок-виконання
- Beck - Old Man
- The Black Keys - Wild Child
- Переможець: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Найкраща реп-пісня
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Найкраще виконання репу
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Найкращий R&B альбом
- Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
- Переможець: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Найкраще вокальне R&B виконання
- Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
- Переможець: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Найкращий вокальний альбом у стилі традиційного попу
- Diana Ross - Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
- Переможець:Michael Bublé - Higher
- Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
Найкращий великий альбом джазового ансамблю
- John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
- Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
- Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
- Переможець: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Найкращий інструментальний джаз альбом
- Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
- Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
- Переможець: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
- Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
- Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Найкращий джазовий вокальний альбом
- The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
- Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
- The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
- Переможець: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Найкращий нью-ейдж альбом
- Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
- Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
- Переможець: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
- Paul Avgerinos - Joy
- Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Найкраща інструментальна композиція
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
- Переможець: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
- Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Найкращий дизайн альбому, не класичного
- Baynk - Adolescence
- Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Найкращий реміксований запис
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
- The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
- Переможець: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
- Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Найкращий танцювальний запис
- Переможець: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Нагадаємо, що музична премія Греммі була заснована в 1958 році в США. Це найпрестижніша музична нагорода у світі. Її можна порівняти тільки з премією Оскар в кінематографі.
Греммі присуджують щорічно в 108 категоріях 30 музичних жанрах шляхом голосування членів Академії звукозапису.
Цікаво, що у різні роки лауреатами цієї премії ставали й українці.
Надія Шпаченко була нагороджена премією Греммі у 2020 році за найкращий класичний збірник.
Руслан Сирота отримав Греммі у 2011 році.
Давид Ойстрах отримував заповітну статуетку двічі - у 1970 і 1974 роках.
Святослав Ріхтер отримав Греммі в 1960 році за виконання Другого фортепіанного концерту Брамса.
Також Греммі отримували Григорій П'ятигорський, Володимир Горовиць та Натан Мільштейн.
