Греммі 2023: хто отримав найпрестижнішу музичну премію (список переможців)

Понеділок 06 лютого 2023 10:20
Греммі 2023: хто отримав найпрестижнішу музичну премію (список переможців) Названо усіх переможців Греммі 2023 (фото: twitter.com/GRAMMYMuseum)
Автор: Дмитрий Войналович

В ніч на 6 лютого в Лос-Анджелесі у залі Crypto.com відбулася церемонія вручення премії Греммі 2023, де визначилися найкращі пісні, альбоми та виконавці року.

Ми зібрали повний список переможців найпрестижнішої музичної премії світу.

Альбом року

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big
  • Steppers Lizzo - Special
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Найкращий новий артист

  • Anitta
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Muni Long
  • Omar Apollo
  • Переможець: Samara Joy
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Wet Leg

Запис року

  • ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Переможець: Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Пісня року

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Переможець: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Краще сольне поп-виконання

  • Переможець: Adele - Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Найкращий альбом танцювальної/електронної музики

  • Переможець: Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Bonobo - Fragments
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • Odesza - The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Найкращий реп-альбом

  • DJ Khaled - God Did
  • Future - I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Найкращий урбан-альбом

  • Переможець: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
  • Farruko - La 167
  • Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
  • Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2


Найкраще виконання дуетом або групою

  • ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Переможець: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Найкращий кантрі альбом

  • Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  • Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
  • Maren Morris - Humble Quest
  • Miranda Lambert - Palomino
  • Переможець: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Найкраща R&B пісня

  • Переможець: Beyoncé - Cuff It
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
  • PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Найкращий вокальний поп-альбом

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
  • Lizzo - Special

Продюсер року, не класичний

  • Boi-1da
  • Dahi
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Dernst "D’Mile" Emile II
  • Переможець: Jack Antonoff

Сонграйтер року, не класичний

  • Amy Allen
  • Laura Veltz
  • Nija Charles
  • The-Dream
  • Переможець: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Кращий музичний фільм

  • Adele - Adele One Night Only
  • Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  • Justin Bieber - Our World
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
  • Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Переможець: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Найкраще музичне відео

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • BTS - Yet to Come
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Переможець: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Найкращий комедійний альбом

  • Переможець: Dave Chappelle - The Closer
  • Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
  • Louis C.K. - Sorry
  • Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
  • Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Найкращий альбом фольклору

  • Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
  • Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
  • Judy Collins - Spellbound
  • Переможець: Madison Cunningham - Revealer
  • Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Найкращий сучасний інструментальний альбом

  • Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
  • Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
  • Grant Geissman - Blooz
  • Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
  • Переможець: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Продюсер року, класичний

  • Christoph Franke
  • Elaine Martone
  • James Ginsburg
  • Jonathan Allen
  • Переможець: Judith Sherman

Найкращий дизайн альбому, класичного

  • Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  • Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
  • Переможець: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
  • Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Найкращий класичний альбом

  • Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
  • Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
  • Переможець: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
  • Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
  • Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Найкраще хорове виконання

  • Переможець: The Crossing - Born
  • English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Найкращий оперний запис

  • Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
  • Переможець: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Найкраще оркестрове виконання

  • Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
  • Переможець: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
  • Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
  • Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Найкраще госпел виконання

  • Doe - When I Pray
  • Erica Campbell - Positive
  • Переможець: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
  • PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
  • Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Найкращий альбом регіональної традиційної музики

  • Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
  • Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
  • Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
  • Переможець: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Найкращий сучасний блюзовий альбом

  • Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
  • Переможець: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
  • Eric Gales - Crown
  • North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
  • Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Найкращий традиційний блюзовий альбом

  • Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
  • Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
  • Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
  • John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
  • Переможець: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Найкращий блюграс альбом

  • The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
  • The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
  • Переможець: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
  • Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
  • Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Найкраща кантрі пісня

  • Переможець: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
  • Luke Combs - Doin’ This
  • Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
  • Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
  • Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Найкращий кантрі-дует

  • Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
  • Переможець: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
  • Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
  • Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  • Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Найкращий історичний альбом

  • Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
  • Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
  • Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
  • Переможець: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Найкраще оформлення альбому

  • Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
  • Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
  • Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
  • Переможець: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Найкраща упаковка коробкової або спеціальної обмеженої версії

  • Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
  • Danny Elfman - Big Mess
  • Переможець: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
  • They Might Be Giants - Book
  • Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Найкраща упаковка запису

  • Fann - Telos
  • Soporus - Divers
  • Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
  • Переможець: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
  • Underoath - Voyeurist

Найкращий латинська рок/альтернативний альбом

  • Cimafunk - El Alimento
  • Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
  • Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
  • Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
  • Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
  • Переможець: Rosalía - Motomami

Найкращий латинський поп альбом

  • Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
  • Fonseca - Viajante
  • Переможець: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
  • Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Найкращий регі альбом

  • Переможець: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
  • Koffee - Gifted
  • Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
  • Sean Paul - Scorcha
  • Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Найкращий альтернативний альбом

  • Arcade Fire - WE
  • Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk - Fossora
  • Переможець: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Найкращий рок-альбом

  • The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
  • Idles - Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
  • Переможець: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
  • Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Найкраща рок-пісня

  • Переможець: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
  • Turnstile - Blackout
  • The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Найкраще метал виконання

  • Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
  • Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
  • Muse - Kill or Be Killed
  • Переможець: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
  • Turnstile - Blackout

Найкраще вокальне рок-виконання

  • Beck - Old Man
  • The Black Keys - Wild Child
  • Переможець: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
  • Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
  • Idles - Crawl!
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
  • Turnstile - Holiday

Найкраща реп-пісня

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
  • Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Найкраще виконання репу

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Doja Cat - Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Переможець: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Найкращий R&B альбом

  • Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
  • Переможець: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Найкраще вокальне R&B виконання

  • Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye - Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
  • Переможець: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Найкращий вокальний альбом у стилі традиційного попу

  • Diana Ross - Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
  • Переможець:Michael Bublé - Higher
  • Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix - Evergreen

Найкращий великий альбом джазового ансамблю

  • John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
  • Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
  • Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
  • Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
  • Переможець: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Найкращий інструментальний джаз альбом

  • Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
  • Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
  • Переможець: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
  • Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
  • Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Найкращий джазовий вокальний альбом

  • The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
  • Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
  • The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
  • Переможець: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Найкращий нью-ейдж альбом

  • Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
  • Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
  • Переможець: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
  • Paul Avgerinos - Joy
  • Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Найкраща інструментальна композиція

  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
  • Переможець: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
  • Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Найкращий дизайн альбому, не класичного

  • Baynk - Adolescence
  • Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
  • Переможець: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
  • Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Найкращий реміксований запис

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
  • Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
  • The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
  • Переможець: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
  • Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Найкращий танцювальний запис

  • Переможець: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonobo - Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Нагадаємо, що музична премія Греммі була заснована в 1958 році в США. Це найпрестижніша музична нагорода у світі. Її можна порівняти тільки з премією Оскар в кінематографі.

Греммі присуджують щорічно в 108 категоріях 30 музичних жанрах шляхом голосування членів Академії звукозапису.

Цікаво, що у різні роки лауреатами цієї премії ставали й українці.

Надія Шпаченко була нагороджена премією Греммі у 2020 році за найкращий класичний збірник.

Руслан Сирота отримав Греммі у 2011 році.

Давид Ойстрах отримував заповітну статуетку двічі - у 1970 і 1974 роках.

Святослав Ріхтер отримав Греммі в 1960 році за виконання Другого фортепіанного концерту Брамса.

Також Греммі отримували Григорій П'ятигорський, Володимир Горовиць та Натан Мільштейн.

