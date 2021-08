Пекин показал как выглядит Земля с китайской космической станции: фото и видео

Marvelous “Sci-fi” view of EVA Spacewalk at #Tiangong space station: Astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming waving hands at each other in space. On Aug 20 they installed extended pump set and raised panoramic camera D during the 2nd EVA as planned. HD: https://t.co/8g2Z3nTMQp pic.twitter.com/tEg67XffGa