В Чикаго пассажиры самолета устроили массовую драку

Went down at gate #D12 / #D14 at the counters for #AA438 bound for #ChicagoOHare.. thanks to the brave man on his way to D1 and tiny woman on her woman on her way to Italy via JFK, jumping in, trying to break up these flights #inspired .. #MIA #MiamiAirport #miami @miamiairports pic.twitter.com/PrbFBsWoyh