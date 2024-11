Сделайте простой тест с 5 шагами на безопасность родинок на дому: он может спасти жизнь

Skin cancer and moles It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on your skin moles and get any changes checked Use the ABCDE criteria to check your moles for any worrying changes #doctoramir #doctoramirkhan #doctor #medical #health #chronicillness #gp #gpbehindcloseddoors #doctors #whatieat #whatieatinaday #drkhan #mamkahn #eathealthy #healthyliving #healthy #fyp #fy #foryoupagee