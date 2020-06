У Зеленського заявили про російську "колонізацію" Криму

LIVE: Video conference “Occupied #Crimea: the path towards de-occupation”. On the agenda: geopolitical and security threats for the Black Sea, violations of human rights in Russia-occupied Crimea, the efficiency of international sanction policy against Russia and the role of civil society on the path towards the de-occupation of Crimea. KEY SPEAKERS: Ms Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mr Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress Mr Anton Korynevych, Permanent Representative of President of Ukraine in Autonomous Republic of Crimea Mr Andrii Klymenko, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the online Black Sea News portal, Head of the joint Monitoring Group with the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies Mr Oleksii Makeiev, Special Envoy for Sanction Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Moderator: Ms Orysia Lutsevych, Research Fellow and Manager, Ukraine Forum, Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House #CrimeaIsUkraine