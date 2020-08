Звільнили ще одного білоруського дипломата, який підтримав протести

My beloved friends, soulmates, partners, fellows!) Today is my last day in the capacity of a Belarusian diplomat posted to Delhi. This period I don't describe as a trip, it definetely was a stay - full of beautiful experiences, projects and just colourful events - both official and informal. My capital calls me back, i.e. in this capacity my service is over. But I am pretty sure that with all of you - very beloved to my heart and very close to me - we will meet pretty soon. This year ruins the plans, takes lives and evolves the destinies. So I am sure that the true relations will last and get chrystallized in a better, more colourful shape. Thank you for everything!!! Namaste! See you on the other side!!!