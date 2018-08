Більше тисячі людей вийшли на акції проти закону про носіння паранджі в Данії

#Denmark joins the caravan of religious intolerance. Some committed citizens have understood the right wing's intrigue behind it... to polarize the society & thus gain more ground.

--> أَلَيْسَ مِنكُمْ رَجُلٌ رَّشِيدٌ #NiqabBan #Niqab #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/0RNpFGwUCw