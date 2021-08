Беленюк выиграл "золото" Олимпиады: яркий гопак и слезы счастья - на видео

Croatia’s Ivan Huklek falls to Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk, 7-1, in the semifinals at 87-kg. That eliminates John Stefanowicz. USA finishes with a 1-5 overall record in Greco this week.



Beleniuk scored this 4+2 to win. Ukraine put two in the finals this morning. Awesome. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/Sxrac5Y4nb