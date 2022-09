В Британии объявили имя нового премьера

BREAKING: Liz Truss will become the next prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest.



Ms Truss received 81,326 votes vs 60,399 for Mr Sunak.



Read more here: https://t.co/gARVTCAIVU



