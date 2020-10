Менеджер назвав терміни повернення Ломаченка в ринг після поразки

OK, this one for LOMA’s fans who are interested and if it’s important for you: Loma is feeling great after surgery and travel back home. He is recovering quickly and already doing rehabilitation exercises. He will be back soon, hopefully we can see him back in ring March/April next year. @lomachenkovasiliy #recovery #surgery #klimasmanagement

