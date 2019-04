WBC анонсувала документальний фільм про українського боксера Гвоздика

WBC Champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk and his trainer Teddy Atlas have a unique relationship and the “Big Fish” team is working on a documentary film about it! Photo Credit @lllarion @p.saharevsky @vadym_v.v #WBC #ConquerEverything #Boxing

A post shared by World Boxing Council (@wbcboxing) on Apr 17, 2019 at 11:41am PDT