У США скасували понад 3 тисяч рейсів в очікуванні снігового урагану

The #MiseryMap is turning red in anticipation of #Noreaster4. Over 3,000 flights are now cancelled to/from/within the US tomorrow. For context, here are cancellation numbers for the nights before the previous 3 #noreasters:



3/1: 1.1 K

3/6: 1.3 K

3/12:1.3 K pic.twitter.com/QH3pgOjoP7