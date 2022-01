Канада відправила фрегат "Монреаль" в Чорне море

#HMCSMontreal set sail today with 240 sailors, officers and aviators, on a 6-month overseas deployment, on #OpREASSURANCE, as part of SNMG2. This marks the 17th @RoyalCanNavy ship to deploy on this NATO mission and the 1st time for MONTREAL. Fair winds and following seas. pic.twitter.com/piBSVo0v9O